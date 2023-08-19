Leody Taveras vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Leody Taveras (.154 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 148 points below season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Freddy Peralta. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Angels.
Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Leody Taveras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Leody Taveras At The Plate
- Taveras has 22 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 22 walks while batting .263.
- Taveras has reached base via a hit in 64 games this season (of 105 played), and had multiple hits in 28 of those games.
- Looking at the 105 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 10 of them (9.5%), and in 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 31.4% of his games this season, Taveras has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 39 games this season (37.1%), including multiple runs in 11 games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|54
|.272
|AVG
|.255
|.309
|OBP
|.296
|.462
|SLG
|.385
|19
|XBH
|17
|8
|HR
|3
|28
|RBI
|26
|46/9
|K/BB
|43/13
|6
|SB
|5
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 15th in the league.
- The Brewers' 4.05 team ERA ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Brewers rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (155 total, 1.3 per game).
- Peralta (9-8 with a 4.01 ERA and 157 strikeouts in 128 2/3 innings pitched) aims for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Brewers, his 24th of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Chicago White Sox, when the righty went six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 33rd in ERA (4.01), 24th in WHIP (1.180), and fifth in K/9 (11) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.