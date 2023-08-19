At +1500, the Dallas Cowboys are No. 6 in the NFL in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of August 19.

Cowboys Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: +170

+170 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1500

Dallas Betting Insights

Dallas won nine games against the spread last season, failing to cover seven times.

Cowboys games hit the over nine out of 17 times last season.

Dallas compiled 354.9 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 11th in the . On the defensive side of the ball, it ranked 12th, allowing 330.2 yards per contest.

The Cowboys had an 8-1 record at home and were 4-4 away last season.

Dallas went 3-2 as underdogs and 8-3 as favorites.

In the NFC East the Cowboys were 4-2, and in the conference as a whole they went 8-4.

Cowboys Impact Players

Tony Pollard ran for 1,007 yards (62.9 per game) and nine touchdowns in 16 games last year.

In the passing game, Pollard scored three touchdowns, with 39 receptions for 371 yards.

Dak Prescott passed for 2,860 yards (238.3 per game), completing 66.2% of his passes, with 23 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in 12 games.

On the ground, Prescott scored one touchdown and accumulated 182 yards.

In the passing game a season ago, CeeDee Lamb scored nine TDs, hauling in 107 balls for 1,359 yards (79.9 per game).

In the passing game for the Texans, Brandin Cooks scored three TDs, catching 57 balls for 699 yards (53.8 per game).

As a tone-setter on defense, Micah Parsons collected 65 tackles, 13.0 TFL, and 13.5 sacks in 17 games last year.

Cowboys Player Futures

2023-24 Cowboys NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Giants - +6600 2 September 17 Jets - +1800 3 September 24 @ Cardinals - +20000 4 October 1 Patriots - +6600 5 October 8 @ 49ers - +1000 6 October 16 @ Chargers - +2500 BYE - - - - 8 October 29 Rams - +8000 9 November 5 @ Eagles - +800 10 November 12 Giants - +6600 11 November 19 @ Panthers - +8000 12 November 23 Commanders - +8000 13 November 30 Seahawks - +3500 14 December 10 Eagles - +800 15 December 17 @ Bills - +1000 16 December 24 @ Dolphins - +2500 17 December 30 Lions - +2200 18 January 7 @ Commanders - +8000

