Travis Jankowski vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Rangers, including Travis Jankowski (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 125 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff and the Milwaukee Brewers at Globe Life Field, Friday at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Angels.
Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Brewers Starter: Brandon Woodruff
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Travis Jankowski At The Plate
- Jankowski is batting .278 with 11 doubles, a triple, a home run and 30 walks.
- Jankowski has had a hit in 39 of 68 games this season (57.4%), including multiple hits 13 times (19.1%).
- He has homered in one of 68 games, and in 0.4% of his plate appearances.
- Jankowski has driven home a run in 18 games this season (26.5%), including more than one RBI in 7.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- In 35.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (8.8%).
Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|28
|.273
|AVG
|.284
|.379
|OBP
|.370
|.355
|SLG
|.364
|7
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|0
|18
|RBI
|8
|13/18
|K/BB
|20/12
|12
|SB
|4
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Brewers have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.02).
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (153 total, 1.3 per game).
- Woodruff (2-1) takes the mound for the Brewers in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 1.99 ERA in 22 2/3 innings pitched, with 26 strikeouts.
- In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, the right-hander threw 6 1/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 30-year-old has put together a 1.99 ERA and 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings across four games this season, while giving up a batting average of .188 to opposing hitters.
