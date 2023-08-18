Omni Kumar has made the Winston-Salem Open round of 32 and will meet Botic Van de Zandschulp. Kumar is +4000 to win it all at Wake Forest University Tennis Complex.

Kumar at the 2023 Winston-Salem Open

Next Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Tournament Dates: August 18-27

August 18-27 Venue: Wake Forest University Tennis Complex

Wake Forest University Tennis Complex Location: Winston Salem, North Carolina

Winston Salem, North Carolina Court Surface: Hard

Kumar's Next Match

After beating Arthur Rinderknech 6-3, 7-6 in the round of 64, Kumar will face Van de Zandschulp in the round of 32 on Tuesday, August 22 at 6:00 PM ET.

Kumar currently has odds of +375 to win his next match versus Van de Zandschulp.

Kumar Stats

Kumar beat Rinderknech 6-3, 7-6 on Monday in the Round of 64.

Through two tournaments over the past year, Kumar is 4-2 and has yet to win a title.

In two tournaments on hard courts over the past year, Kumar has gone 4-2.

Kumar has played 22.2 games per match in his six matches over the past year across all court surfaces.

Kumar, in six matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, has played 22.2 games per match and won 51.9% of them.

Over the past 12 months, Kumar has been victorious in 19.0% of his return games and 76.2% of his service games.

Kumar has claimed 76.2% of his service games on hard courts and 19.0% of his return games over the past 12 months.

