The Texas Rangers, including Mitch Garver and his .618 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff and the Milwaukee Brewers at Globe Life Field, Friday at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-2) against the Angels.

Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Brewers Starter: Brandon Woodruff

Brandon Woodruff TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Mitch Garver At The Plate

Garver is hitting .293 with 10 doubles, eight home runs and 22 walks.

Garver will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .471 with one homer in his last games.

Garver has picked up a hit in 34 of 49 games this season, with multiple hits 12 times.

In 14.3% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.

Garver has had at least one RBI in 36.7% of his games this season (18 of 49), with more than one RBI six times (12.2%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 18 games this season (36.7%), including three multi-run games (6.1%).

Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 20 .289 AVG .299 .367 OBP .390 .505 SLG .493 11 XBH 7 5 HR 3 16 RBI 15 34/12 K/BB 17/10 0 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings