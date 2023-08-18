Ezequiel Duran and his .405 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (74 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Milwaukee Brewers and Brandon Woodruff on August 18 at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Angels.

Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Brandon Woodruff

Brandon Woodruff TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ezequiel Duran? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Ezequiel Duran At The Plate

Duran is batting .282 with 18 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 19 walks.

Duran has had a hit in 59 of 97 games this year (60.8%), including multiple hits 28 times (28.9%).

He has hit a home run in 14.4% of his games in 2023, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.

Duran has picked up an RBI in 28 games this year (28.9%), with two or more RBI in 13 of those games (13.4%).

He has scored in 39 games this season (40.2%), including seven multi-run games (7.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 43 .302 AVG .262 .355 OBP .305 .544 SLG .402 19 XBH 15 11 HR 3 26 RBI 17 52/14 K/BB 46/5 1 SB 6

Brewers Pitching Rankings