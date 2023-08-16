The Texas Rangers, including Robbie Grossman (.436 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 121 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Reid Detmers and the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Field, Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with two doubles) against the Angels.

Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Reid Detmers

Reid Detmers TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Robbie Grossman At The Plate

Grossman has 18 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 34 walks while batting .233.

Grossman enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .333.

Grossman has picked up a hit in 58.5% of his 82 games this year, with multiple hits in 15.9% of those games.

He has hit a home run in 9.8% of his games this year, and 2.5% of his plate appearances.

Grossman has had at least one RBI in 26.8% of his games this year (22 of 82), with two or more RBI 10 times (12.2%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 34 of 82 games this season, and more than once 10 times.

Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 39 .233 AVG .232 .307 OBP .323 .383 SLG .401 12 XBH 15 4 HR 4 23 RBI 15 40/16 K/BB 37/18 0 SB 0

