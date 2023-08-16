Player prop bet options for Marcus Semien, Shohei Ohtani and others are listed when the Texas Rangers host the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Field on Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Rangers vs. Angels Game Info

When: Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

BSSW Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Jon Gray Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Gray Stats

The Rangers will hand the ball to Jon Gray (8-5) for his 22nd start of the season.

He has started 21 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in nine of them.

Gray has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in 21 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers this year, the 31-year-old's 3.51 ERA ranks 21st, 1.177 WHIP ranks 24th, and 7.6 K/9 ranks 50th.

Gray Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Giants Aug. 11 7.0 2 0 0 7 0 vs. Marlins Aug. 5 5.1 6 5 3 6 2 at Astros Jul. 24 5.0 7 6 6 6 3 vs. Rays Jul. 19 4.1 8 0 0 4 1 vs. Guardians Jul. 14 6.0 5 4 4 4 3

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Jon Gray's player props with BetMGM.

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Semien Stats

Semien has 29 doubles, four triples, 19 home runs, 56 walks and 78 RBI (140 total hits). He has stolen 11 bases.

He's slashed .282/.354/.472 on the season.

Semien has recorded at least one hit in five straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .364 with two triples, a home run, three walks and six RBI.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Angels Aug. 15 1-for-4 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Angels Aug. 14 2-for-5 1 1 5 5 1 at Giants Aug. 13 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Giants Aug. 12 1-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 at Giants Aug. 11 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has 114 hits with 24 doubles, 30 home runs, 53 walks and 91 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.

He's slashing .258/.340/.516 so far this season.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Angels Aug. 15 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels Aug. 14 1-for-3 2 1 2 4 0 at Giants Aug. 13 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Giants Aug. 12 2-for-5 2 0 0 2 0 at Giants Aug. 11 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Marcus Semien, Adolis García or other Rangers players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels

Shohei Ohtani Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Ohtani Stats

Ohtani has put up 134 hits with 20 doubles, seven triples, 41 home runs and 75 walks. He has driven in 84 runs with 17 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .302/.405/.657 on the season.

Ohtani Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Aug. 15 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Rangers Aug. 14 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Astros Aug. 13 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 1 at Astros Aug. 12 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Astros Aug. 11 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Hunter Renfroe Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Renfroe Stats

Hunter Renfroe has 102 hits with 29 doubles, 17 home runs, 34 walks and 51 RBI.

He's slashed .243/.303/.434 so far this year.

Renfroe Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Rangers Aug. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Rangers Aug. 14 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 at Astros Aug. 13 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Astros Aug. 12 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 at Astros Aug. 11 0-for-2 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Shohei Ohtani, Hunter Renfroe or other Angels players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.