Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers will see Reid Detmers starting for the Los Angeles Angels in the final game of a three-game series, Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

8:05 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers average 1.4 home runs per game to rank fifth in baseball with 169 total home runs.

Texas ranks second in baseball with a .465 slugging percentage.

The Rangers' .273 batting average is second-best in the majors.

Texas has the No. 2 offense in MLB action, scoring 5.8 runs per game (691 total runs).

The Rangers are second in MLB with a .342 on-base percentage.

The Rangers' 8.7 strikeouts per game rank 15th in MLB.

The pitching staff for Texas has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the majors.

Texas' 3.97 team ERA ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Rangers have the fourth-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.209).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Jon Gray gets the start for the Rangers, his 22nd of the season. He is 8-5 with a 3.51 ERA and 102 strikeouts through 120 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, when he went seven scoreless innings while giving up two hits.

Gray has nine quality starts under his belt this year.

Gray is seeking his fourth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 innings per appearance on the mound.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in four of his 21 appearances this season.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 8/11/2023 Giants W 2-1 Away Jon Gray Scott Alexander 8/12/2023 Giants W 9-3 Away Andrew Heaney Alex Cobb 8/13/2023 Giants L 3-2 Away Dane Dunning Logan Webb 8/14/2023 Angels W 12-0 Home Max Scherzer Patrick Sandoval 8/15/2023 Angels W 7-3 Home Jordan Montgomery Lucas Giolito 8/16/2023 Angels - Home Jon Gray Reid Detmers 8/18/2023 Brewers - Home Andrew Heaney Brandon Woodruff 8/19/2023 Brewers - Home Dane Dunning Freddy Peralta 8/20/2023 Brewers - Home Max Scherzer Adrian Houser 8/21/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Jordan Montgomery Ryne Nelson 8/22/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Jon Gray Zac Gallen

