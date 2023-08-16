Nate Lowe -- with an on-base percentage of .261 in his past 10 games, 108 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Los Angeles Angels, with Reid Detmers on the mound, on August 16 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) against the Angels.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Reid Detmers

Reid Detmers TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nate Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Nate Lowe At The Plate

Lowe has 130 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .369.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 28th in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage, and 59th in slugging.

In 74.8% of his 119 games this season, Lowe has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 34 multi-hit games.

He has homered in 11.8% of his games in 2023, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.

Lowe has had an RBI in 45 games this season (37.8%), including 15 multi-RBI outings (12.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 55 games this season (46.2%), including multiple runs in 16 games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 61 GP 58 .298 AVG .260 .379 OBP .358 .506 SLG .390 28 XBH 21 10 HR 4 41 RBI 22 63/30 K/BB 55/35 0 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings