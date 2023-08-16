The New York Yankees versus the Atlanta Braves is one of many compelling options on today's MLB schedule.

We have what you need regarding how to watch today's MLB action right here. Check out the links below.

How to Watch Today's MLB Games

The New York Mets (54-66) play the Pittsburgh Pirates (54-66)

The Pirates will take to the field at Citi Field against the Mets on Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SNY

SNY Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

NYM Key Player: Pete Alonso (.222 AVG, 35 HR, 88 RBI)

Pete Alonso (.222 AVG, 35 HR, 88 RBI) PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.266 AVG, 17 HR, 57 RBI)

NYM Moneyline PIT Moneyline Total -122 +103 9

The Minnesota Twins (63-58) face the Detroit Tigers (53-66)

The Tigers will hit the field at Target Field versus the Twins on Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIN Key Player: Carlos Correa (.231 AVG, 15 HR, 54 RBI)

Carlos Correa (.231 AVG, 15 HR, 54 RBI) DET Key Player: Spencer Torkelson (.228 AVG, 19 HR, 64 RBI)

MIN Moneyline DET Moneyline Total -187 +158 8.5

The Colorado Rockies (46-74) host the Arizona Diamondbacks (60-60)

The Diamondbacks hope to get a road victory at Coors Field versus the Rockies on Wednesday at 3:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

COL Key Player: Ryan McMahon (.248 AVG, 19 HR, 60 RBI)

Ryan McMahon (.248 AVG, 19 HR, 60 RBI) ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.271 AVG, 21 HR, 59 RBI)

ARI Moneyline COL Moneyline Total -133 +112 12.5

The San Francisco Giants (64-56) play host to the Tampa Bay Rays (72-50)

The Rays will hit the field at Oracle Park versus the Giants on Wednesday at 3:45 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 3:45 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SF Key Player: Michael Conforto (.251 AVG, 15 HR, 55 RBI)

Michael Conforto (.251 AVG, 15 HR, 55 RBI) TB Key Player: Yandy Díaz (.321 AVG, 16 HR, 60 RBI)

TB Moneyline SF Moneyline Total -118 -100 9

The Cincinnati Reds (62-59) play host to the Cleveland Guardians (58-62)

The Guardians will take to the field at Great American Ball Park versus the Reds on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CIN Key Player: Spencer Steer (.272 AVG, 18 HR, 66 RBI)

Spencer Steer (.272 AVG, 18 HR, 66 RBI) CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.282 AVG, 18 HR, 65 RBI)

CIN Moneyline CLE Moneyline Total -168 +143 9.5

The Miami Marlins (63-58) face the Houston Astros (69-52)

The Astros will take to the field at LoanDepot park against the Marlins on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.363 AVG, 5 HR, 58 RBI)

Luis Arraez (.363 AVG, 5 HR, 58 RBI) HOU Key Player: Kyle Tucker (.296 AVG, 23 HR, 89 RBI)

HOU Moneyline MIA Moneyline Total -128 +108 8

The St. Louis Cardinals (54-66) play the Oakland Athletics (33-87)

The Athletics will take to the field at Busch Stadium against the Cardinals on Wednesday at 6:45 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:45 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

STL Key Player: Nolan Arenado (.289 AVG, 25 HR, 84 RBI)

Nolan Arenado (.289 AVG, 25 HR, 84 RBI) OAK Key Player: Esteury Ruiz (.252 AVG, 2 HR, 37 RBI)

STL Moneyline OAK Moneyline Total -186 +157 9.5

The Washington Nationals (53-67) host the Boston Red Sox (63-56)

The Red Sox hope to get a road victory at Nationals Park versus the Nationals on Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

WSH Key Player: Lane Thomas (.282 AVG, 20 HR, 68 RBI)

Lane Thomas (.282 AVG, 20 HR, 68 RBI) BOS Key Player: Justin Turner (.285 AVG, 19 HR, 73 RBI)

BOS Moneyline WSH Moneyline Total -169 +143 9

The Toronto Blue Jays (67-54) play the Philadelphia Phillies (65-55)

The Phillies will hit the field at Rogers Centre against the Blue Jays on Wednesday at 7:07 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SNET

SNET Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TOR Key Player: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.264 AVG, 18 HR, 72 RBI)

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.264 AVG, 18 HR, 72 RBI) PHI Key Player: Bryson Stott (.298 AVG, 11 HR, 47 RBI)

TOR Moneyline PHI Moneyline Total -151 +128 8

The Atlanta Braves (77-42) play host to the New York Yankees (60-60)

The Yankees hope to get a road victory at Truist Park versus the Braves on Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.338 AVG, 27 HR, 73 RBI)

Ronald Acuña Jr. (.338 AVG, 27 HR, 73 RBI) NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.265 AVG, 18 HR, 49 RBI)

ATL Moneyline NYY Moneyline Total -238 +195 -

The Chicago Cubs (61-58) face the Chicago White Sox (48-72)

The White Sox will take to the field at Wrigley Field versus the Cubs on Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CHC Key Player: Nico Hoerner (.283 AVG, 9 HR, 59 RBI)

Nico Hoerner (.283 AVG, 9 HR, 59 RBI) CHW Key Player: Luis Robert (.273 AVG, 32 HR, 66 RBI)

CHC Moneyline CHW Moneyline Total -148 +124 -

The Texas Rangers (72-48) take on the Los Angeles Angels (59-62)

The Angels will take to the field at Globe Life Field versus the Rangers on Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.282 AVG, 19 HR, 78 RBI)

Marcus Semien (.282 AVG, 19 HR, 78 RBI) LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.302 AVG, 41 HR, 84 RBI)

TEX Moneyline LAA Moneyline Total -183 +155 9

The Kansas City Royals (39-82) face the Seattle Mariners (64-55)

The Mariners will hit the field at Kauffman Stadium versus the Royals on Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

KC Key Player: Bobby Witt Jr. (.277 AVG, 23 HR, 76 RBI)

Bobby Witt Jr. (.277 AVG, 23 HR, 76 RBI) SEA Key Player: Julio Rodríguez (.256 AVG, 19 HR, 71 RBI)

SEA Moneyline KC Moneyline Total -199 +166 9

The San Diego Padres (57-63) face the Baltimore Orioles (74-46)

The Orioles will hit the field at PETCO Park against the Padres on Wednesday at 8:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.265 AVG, 24 HR, 75 RBI)

Juan Soto (.265 AVG, 24 HR, 75 RBI) BAL Key Player: Adley Rutschman (.265 AVG, 16 HR, 58 RBI)

SD Moneyline BAL Moneyline Total -165 +139 8

The Los Angeles Dodgers (72-46) face the Milwaukee Brewers (65-55)

The Brewers will hit the field at Dodger Stadium against the Dodgers on Wednesday at 10:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

LAD Key Player: Freddie Freeman (.338 AVG, 23 HR, 83 RBI)

Freddie Freeman (.338 AVG, 23 HR, 83 RBI) MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.289 AVG, 16 HR, 67 RBI)

LAD Moneyline MIL Moneyline Total -235 +191 8.5

