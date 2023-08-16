Leody Taveras -- with a slugging percentage of .351 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Los Angeles Angels, with Reid Detmers on the hill, on August 16 at 8:05 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his last game against the Angels.

Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Leody Taveras At The Plate

Taveras is hitting .266 with 22 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 22 walks.

Taveras has gotten a hit in 64 of 104 games this year (61.5%), including 28 multi-hit games (26.9%).

He has homered in 9.6% of his games in 2023 (10 of 104), and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

Taveras has had at least one RBI in 31.7% of his games this year (33 of 104), with two or more RBI 13 times (12.5%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 37.5% of his games this year (39 of 104), with two or more runs 11 times (10.6%).

Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 54 .278 AVG .255 .316 OBP .296 .472 SLG .385 19 XBH 17 8 HR 3 28 RBI 26 44/9 K/BB 43/13 6 SB 5

