The Texas Rangers and Adolis Garcia (.361 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starting pitcher Reid Detmers and the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Field, Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Angels.

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field

Angels Starter: Reid Detmers

Reid Detmers TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Explore More About This Game

Adolis García At The Plate

Garcia leads Texas with 114 hits, batting .258 this season with 54 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 70th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 53rd and he is 13th in slugging.

Garcia has gotten at least one hit in 63.2% of his games this year (74 of 117), with more than one hit 27 times (23.1%).

He has hit a long ball in 22.2% of his games in 2023 (26 of 117), and 5.9% of his trips to the plate.

Garcia has had an RBI in 50 games this year (42.7%), including 24 multi-RBI outings (20.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 59 games this season (50.4%), including multiple runs in 24 games.

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 61 GP 56 .295 AVG .221 .383 OBP .296 .636 SLG .396 33 XBH 21 21 HR 9 55 RBI 36 58/28 K/BB 73/25 2 SB 5

Angels Pitching Rankings