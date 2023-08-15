The Texas Rangers, including Ezequiel Duran (hitting .258 in his past 10 games, with a double, a triple, a home run, three walks and five RBI), take on starter Lucas Giolito and the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Angels.

Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Ezequiel Duran At The Plate

Duran is batting .282 with 18 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 19 walks.

In 61.1% of his 95 games this season, Duran has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 27 multi-hit games.

He has homered in 14 games this year (14.7%), leaving the park in 4% of his trips to the dish.

In 29.5% of his games this year, Duran has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored a run in 38 games this year, with multiple runs seven times.

Other Rangers Players vs the Angels

Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 43 .302 AVG .262 .358 OBP .305 .556 SLG .402 19 XBH 15 11 HR 3 26 RBI 17 50/14 K/BB 46/5 1 SB 6

Angels Pitching Rankings