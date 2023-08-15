Cowboys Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 4:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Currently the Dallas Cowboys have been given +1500 odds of winning the Super Bowl.
Cowboys Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC East: +170
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1500
Dallas Betting Insights
- Dallas put together a 9-7-0 ATS record last year.
- A total of nine Cowboys games last season hit the over.
- Dallas compiled 354.9 yards per game on offense last season (11th in ), and it ranked 12th on defense with 330.2 yards allowed per game.
- Last year the Cowboys were 8-1 at home and 4-4 on the road.
- Dallas was 3-2 as underdogs and 8-3 as favorites.
- The Cowboys were 4-2 in the NFC East and 8-4 in the NFC overall.
Cowboys Impact Players
- In 17 games last year, Tony Pollard rushed for 1,007 yards (59.2 per game) and nine touchdowns.
- In the passing game, Pollard scored three touchdowns, with 39 catches for 371 yards.
- Dak Prescott passed for 2,860 yards (168.2 per game), completing 66.2% of his throws, with 23 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in 17 games.
- On the ground, Prescott scored one touchdown and picked up 182 yards.
- In 17 games a season ago, CeeDee Lamb had 107 catches for 1,359 yards (79.9 per game) and nine touchdowns.
- In 17 games played with the Texans, Brandin Cooks had 57 receptions for 699 yards (41.1 per game) and three touchdowns.
- Micah Parsons compiled 65 tackles, 13.0 TFL, 13.5 sacks, and three passes defended in 17 games last year.
Cowboys Player Futures
2023-24 Cowboys NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Giants
|-
|+6600
|2
|September 17
|Jets
|-
|+1800
|3
|September 24
|@ Cardinals
|-
|+20000
|4
|October 1
|Patriots
|-
|+6600
|5
|October 8
|@ 49ers
|-
|+1000
|6
|October 16
|@ Chargers
|-
|+2500
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8
|October 29
|Rams
|-
|+8000
|9
|November 5
|@ Eagles
|-
|+800
|10
|November 12
|Giants
|-
|+6600
|11
|November 19
|@ Panthers
|-
|+8000
|12
|November 23
|Commanders
|-
|+8000
|13
|November 30
|Seahawks
|-
|+3500
|14
|December 10
|Eagles
|-
|+800
|15
|December 17
|@ Bills
|-
|+1000
|16
|December 24
|@ Dolphins
|-
|+2500
|17
|December 30
|Lions
|-
|+2200
|18
|January 7
|@ Commanders
|-
|+8000
