Tuesday's game between the Atlanta Braves (76-42) and New York Yankees (60-59) matching up at Truist Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:20 PM ET on August 15.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Bryce Elder (8-4) to the mound, while Luis Severino (2-7) will get the nod for the Yankees.

Braves vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: TBS

TBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Braves vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Braves 5, Yankees 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and have won six of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Atlanta and its opponents are 8-2-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Braves have two wins against the spread in their last four chances.

The Braves have won 68, or 64.8%, of the 105 games they've played as favorites this season.

Atlanta has a record of 22-9 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -225 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for the Braves.

Atlanta leads MLB with 695 runs scored this season.

The Braves' 3.90 team ERA ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.

Yankees Performance Insights

The Yankees have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 2-3 in those contests.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, New York and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Yankees' past 10 games.

The Yankees have been chosen as underdogs in 39 games this year and have walked away with the win 15 times (38.5%) in those games.

New York has played as an underdog of +180 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Yankees have a 35.7% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for New York is the No. 20 offense in MLB, scoring 4.3 runs per game (514 total runs).

Yankees pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.07 ERA this year, which ranks 14th in MLB.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup August 11 @ Mets W 7-0 Charlie Morton vs Tylor Megill August 12 @ Mets W 21-3 Allan Winans vs Denyi Reyes August 12 @ Mets W 6-0 Spencer Strider vs José Quintana August 13 @ Mets L 7-6 Yonny Chirinos vs Kodai Senga August 14 Yankees W 11-3 Max Fried vs Clarke Schmidt August 15 Yankees - Bryce Elder vs Luis Severino August 16 Yankees - Charlie Morton vs Randy Vasquez August 18 Giants - Spencer Strider vs Alex Cobb August 19 Giants - Yonny Chirinos vs Logan Webb August 20 Giants - Max Fried vs TBA August 21 Mets - Bryce Elder vs Tylor Megill

Yankees Schedule