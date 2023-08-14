Monday, Robbie Grossman and the Texas Rangers face the Los Angeles Angels and Patrick Sandoval, with the first pitch at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on August 9 against the Athletics) he went 1-for-4.

Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Robbie Grossman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Robbie Grossman At The Plate

  • Grossman has 16 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 33 walks while hitting .229.
  • Grossman has had a hit in 47 of 81 games this season (58.0%), including multiple hits 12 times (14.8%).
  • Looking at the 81 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in eight of them (9.9%), and in 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 27.2% of his games this year, Grossman has driven in at least one run. In 10 of those games (12.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
  • In 40.7% of his games this season (33 of 81), he has scored, and in nine of those games (11.1%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
42 GP 39
.225 AVG .232
.297 OBP .323
.364 SLG .401
10 XBH 15
4 HR 4
23 RBI 15
39/15 K/BB 37/18
0 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 9.3 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
  • The Angels have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.55).
  • The Angels rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (149 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Sandoval (6-8 with a 4.10 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 109 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Angels, his 21st of the season.
  • The left-hander's last appearance came on Tuesday against the San Francisco Giants, when he threw 6 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
  • The 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.10, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 20 games this season. Opponents are batting .250 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.