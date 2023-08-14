The Texas Rangers (70-48) and the Los Angeles Angels (59-60) will go head to head in the series opener on Monday, August 14 at Globe Life Field, with Max Scherzer getting the ball for the Rangers and Patrick Sandoval toeing the rubber for the Angels. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:05 PM ET.

The favored Rangers have -185 moneyline odds against the underdog Angels, who are listed at +150. The game's total has been set at 8.5 runs.

Rangers vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, August 14, 2023

Monday, August 14, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Scherzer - TEX (11-4, 3.88 ERA) vs Sandoval - LAA (6-8, 4.10 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rangers vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Have the desire to bet on the Rangers' matchup against the Angels but aren't sure where to start? We're here to assist you. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Rangers (-185) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Rangers to defeat the Angels with those odds, and the Rangers emerge with the victory, you'd get back $15.41.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, like player props (will Marcus Semien get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Rangers vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have been favorites in 76 games this season and won 48 (63.2%) of those contests.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -185 or shorter, the Rangers have a 17-5 record (winning 77.3% of their games).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for Texas.

The Rangers have a 7-1 record over the eight games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Texas and its opponents combined to hit the over two times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Angels have come away with 23 wins in the 54 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Angels have a win-loss record of 1-3 when favored by +150 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Angels have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Rangers vs. Angels Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Nate Lowe 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+175) Ezequiel Duran 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+180) Marcus Semien 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+170) Corey Seager 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+140) Adolis García 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+160)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +800 4th 2nd Win AL West -149 - 1st

Think the Rangers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Texas and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.