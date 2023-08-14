Ezequiel Duran -- batting .310 with a double, a triple, a home run, two walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Los Angeles Angels, with Patrick Sandoval on the hill, on August 14 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) against the Giants.

Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023

Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Ezequiel Duran At The Plate

Duran is batting .286 with 18 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 18 walks.

Duran has had a hit in 58 of 94 games this season (61.7%), including multiple hits 27 times (28.7%).

In 14.9% of his games this year, he has homered, and 4% of his trips to the dish.

In 28 games this year (29.8%), Duran has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (13.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 37 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.

Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 43 .310 AVG .262 .363 OBP .305 .570 SLG .402 19 XBH 15 11 HR 3 26 RBI 17 47/13 K/BB 46/5 1 SB 6

