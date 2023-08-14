Corey Seager Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Angels - August 14
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Corey Seager -- with a slugging percentage of .857 in his past 10 games, including six home runs -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Patrick Sandoval on the hill, on August 14 at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-5 against the Giants.
Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Corey Seager At The Plate
- Seager is hitting .348 with 31 doubles, 20 home runs and 32 walks.
- In 81.3% of his 75 games this season, Seager has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 30 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 26.7% of his games in 2023, and 5.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 37 games this season (49.3%), Seager has picked up an RBI, and in 17 of those games (22.7%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
- In 38 of 75 games this year, he has scored, and 16 of those games included multiple runs.
Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|32
|.370
|AVG
|.321
|.437
|OBP
|.369
|.721
|SLG
|.562
|32
|XBH
|19
|13
|HR
|7
|39
|RBI
|29
|30/21
|K/BB
|28/11
|1
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff is sixth in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have a 4.55 team ERA that ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to allow 149 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
- Sandoval makes the start for the Angels, his 21st of the season. He is 6-8 with a 4.10 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 109 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last time out was on Tuesday against the San Francisco Giants, when he tossed 6 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 26-year-old has put up a 4.10 ERA and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 20 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .250 to his opponents.
