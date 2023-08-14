Adolis García Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Angels - August 14
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Adolis Garcia -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Los Angeles Angels, with Patrick Sandoval on the mound, on August 14 at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Giants.
Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Adolis García? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Adolis García At The Plate
- Garcia leads Texas in total hits (113) this season while batting .259 with 53 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 67th, his on-base percentage ranks 56th, and he is 14th in the league in slugging.
- Garcia has reached base via a hit in 73 games this season (of 115 played), and had multiple hits in 27 of those games.
- In 21.7% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 5.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 49 games this year (42.6%), Garcia has picked up an RBI, and in 23 of those games (20.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 58 games this season (50.4%), including multiple runs in 23 games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|56
|.299
|AVG
|.221
|.381
|OBP
|.296
|.636
|SLG
|.396
|32
|XBH
|21
|20
|HR
|9
|53
|RBI
|36
|56/25
|K/BB
|73/25
|2
|SB
|5
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 9.3 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
- The Angels have a 4.55 team ERA that ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (149 total, 1.3 per game).
- Sandoval (6-8 with a 4.10 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 109 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Angels, his 21st of the season.
- The left-hander's last appearance came on Tuesday against the San Francisco Giants, when he threw 6 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In 20 games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.10, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .250 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.