Mitch Garver and his .410 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (54 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the San Francisco Giants and Logan Webb on August 13 at 4:05 PM ET.

He racked up three RBI (going 3-for-5 with ) in his last game against the Giants.

Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Logan Webb

Logan Webb TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Mitch Garver At The Plate

Garver is batting .282 with eight doubles, eight home runs and 18 walks.

In 67.4% of his games this year (31 of 46), Garver has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (23.9%) he recorded at least two.

Looking at the 46 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in seven of them (15.2%), and in 4.6% of his trips to the plate.

Garver has an RBI in 17 of 46 games this year, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 37.0% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 6.5%.

Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 20 .270 AVG .299 .330 OBP .390 .483 SLG .493 9 XBH 7 5 HR 3 15 RBI 15 33/8 K/BB 17/10 0 SB 0

