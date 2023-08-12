On Saturday, August 12, 2023, two of the WNBA's best scorers -- Arike Ogunbowale (fifth, 20.8 points per game) and DeWanna Bonner (10th, 18.3) -- square off when the Dallas Wings (15-14) host the Connecticut Sun (21-8) at 8:00 PM ET on BSSWX and NBCS-BOS.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Wings vs. Sun matchup.

Wings vs. Sun Game Info

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSWX and NBCS-BOS
  • Location: Arlington, Texas
  • Arena: College Park Center

Wings vs. Sun Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Wings Moneyline Sun Moneyline
BetMGM Wings (-2.5) 168.5 -145 +120 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Wings (-2.5) 167.5 -145 +110 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Wings (-1.5) 167.5 -135 +105 Bet on this game with Tipico

Wings vs. Sun Betting Trends

  • The Wings have put together a 14-14-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Sun have covered 15 times in 28 games with a spread this year.
  • Dallas has been favored by 2.5 points or more 17 times this season, and covered the spread in eight of those contests.
  • Connecticut has been an underdog by 2.5 points or more seven times this season, and covered the spread in three of those contests.
  • So far this season, 14 out of the Wings' 28 games have gone over the point total.
  • In the Sun's 28 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 16 times.

