Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants will look to get the better of Andrew Heaney, the Texas Rangers' starter, on Saturday at 9:05 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Time: 9:05 PM ET

9:05 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers' 164 home runs rank fifth in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 431 extra-base hits, Texas ranks second in MLB with a .462 slugging percentage this season.

The Rangers rank second in MLB with a .271 team batting average.

No team has scored more than the 661 runs Texas has this season.

The Rangers are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking second with an OBP of .341.

The Rangers rank 15th with an average of 8.7 strikeouts per game.

Texas strikes out 8.3 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 23rd in MLB.

Texas has pitched to a 4.04 ERA this season, which ranks 12th in baseball.

The Rangers have a combined WHIP of just 1.219 as a pitching staff, which is the fourth-best in baseball this season.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rangers will send Heaney (9-6) to the mound for his 23rd start this season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings against the Miami Marlins while allowing four hits.

In 22 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in seven of them.

Heaney has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has kept opponents from scoring an earned run in two straight appearances.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 8/6/2023 Marlins W 6-0 Home Andrew Heaney Sandy Alcantara 8/7/2023 Athletics W 5-3 Away Dane Dunning Ken Waldichuk 8/8/2023 Athletics W 6-1 Away Max Scherzer JP Sears 8/9/2023 Athletics L 2-0 Away Jordan Montgomery Austin Pruitt 8/11/2023 Giants W 2-1 Away Jon Gray Scott Alexander 8/12/2023 Giants - Away Andrew Heaney Alex Cobb 8/13/2023 Giants - Away Dane Dunning Logan Webb 8/14/2023 Angels - Home Max Scherzer Patrick Sandoval 8/15/2023 Angels - Home Jordan Montgomery Lucas Giolito 8/16/2023 Angels - Home Jon Gray Shohei Ohtani 8/18/2023 Brewers - Home Andrew Heaney Brandon Woodruff

