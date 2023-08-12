Leody Taveras Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Giants - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
On Saturday, Leody Taveras (.297 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Texas Rangers face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Alex Cobb. First pitch is at 9:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Giants.
Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 9:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Explore More About This Game
Leody Taveras At The Plate
- Taveras is hitting .266 with 21 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 22 walks.
- In 61.4% of his 101 games this season, Taveras has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 27 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 9.9% of his games in 2023 (10 of 101), and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 31 games this season (30.7%), Taveras has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (12.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 39 of 101 games this year, and more than once 11 times.
Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|52
|.273
|AVG
|.260
|.312
|OBP
|.303
|.466
|SLG
|.396
|18
|XBH
|17
|8
|HR
|3
|27
|RBI
|25
|44/9
|K/BB
|41/13
|6
|SB
|5
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Giants have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.90).
- The Giants allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (121 total, one per game).
- Cobb (6-3) takes the mound for the Giants in his 22nd start of the season. He has a 3.30 ERA in 117 1/3 innings pitched, with 107 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, when the right-hander went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- This season, the 35-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (3.30), 50th in WHIP (1.330), and 40th in K/9 (8.2) among pitchers who qualify.
