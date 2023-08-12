2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship Betting Odds, Favorites & Insights – Round 3
Lucas Glover currently leads the way (-10, +750 to win) after two rounds of play at the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship .
FedEx St. Jude Championship Third Round Information
- Start Time: 8:10 AM ET
- Venue: TPC Southwind
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Par/Distance: Par 70/7,243 yards
FedEx St. Jude Championship Best Odds to Win
Scottie Scheffler
- Tee Time: 12:14 PM ET
- Current Rank: 8th (-7)
- Odds to Win: +600
Scheffler Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|67
|-3
|6
|1
|15th
Jordan Spieth
- Tee Time: 12:50 PM ET
- Current Rank: 2nd (-9)
- Odds to Win: +700
Spieth Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|63
|-7
|5
|0
|1st
|Round 2
|68
|-2
|6
|4
|18th
Rory McIlroy
- Tee Time: 12:14 PM ET
- Current Rank: 8th (-7)
- Odds to Win: +700
McIlroy Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|67
|-3
|4
|3
|15th
Lucas Glover
- Tee Time: 12:50 PM ET
- Current Rank: 1st (-10)
- Odds to Win: +750
Glover Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|66
|-4
|5
|1
|5th
|Round 2
|64
|-6
|4
|0
|1st
Tommy Fleetwood
- Tee Time: 12:38 PM ET
- Current Rank: 3rd (-8)
- Odds to Win: +1100
Fleetwood Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|66
|-4
|5
|1
|5th
|Round 2
|66
|-4
|6
|2
|5th
FedEx St. Jude Championship Odds (Rest of Field)
|Name
|Current Rank
|Odds to Win
|Sung-Jae Im
|3rd (-8)
|+1200
|Emiliano Grillo
|3rd (-8)
|+1600
|Xander Schauffele
|13th (-6)
|+2000
|Taylor Moore
|3rd (-8)
|+2500
|Max Homa
|13th (-6)
|+2800
|Cameron Davis
|13th (-6)
|+3000
|JT Poston
|8th (-7)
|+3000
|Patrick Cantlay
|17th (-5)
|+3300
|Collin Morikawa
|17th (-5)
|+4000
|Lee Hodges
|8th (-7)
|+4000
