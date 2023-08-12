Ezequiel Duran Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Giants - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers and Ezequiel Duran (.269 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Alex Cobb and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Saturday at 9:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Giants.
Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 9:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Ezequiel Duran At The Plate
- Duran is batting .276 with 17 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 18 walks.
- Duran has picked up a hit in 60.9% of his 92 games this season, with more than one hit in 27.2% of them.
- He has hit a long ball in 15.2% of his games in 2023 (14 of 92), and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Duran has picked up an RBI in 28.3% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 13.0% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.
- In 39.1% of his games this season (36 of 92), he has scored, and in seven of those games (7.6%) he has scored more than once.
Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|41
|.310
|AVG
|.242
|.363
|OBP
|.286
|.570
|SLG
|.369
|19
|XBH
|13
|11
|HR
|3
|26
|RBI
|14
|47/13
|K/BB
|45/5
|1
|SB
|5
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Giants' 3.90 team ERA ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to give up 121 home runs (one per game), the third-fewest in the league.
- Cobb gets the start for the Giants, his 22nd of the season. He is 6-3 with a 3.30 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 117 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, when the righty tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 35-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (3.30), 50th in WHIP (1.330), and 40th in K/9 (8.2).
