On Saturday, Adolis Garcia (.429 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 89 points above season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Alex Cobb. First pitch is at 9:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Giants.

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

9:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Alex Cobb

Alex Cobb TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Adolis García At The Plate

Garcia has 111 hits, which is best among Texas hitters this season, while batting .260 with 53 extra-base hits.

He ranks 66th in batting average, 53rd in on base percentage, and 10th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB play.

Garcia has recorded a hit in 72 of 113 games this season (63.7%), including 26 multi-hit games (23.0%).

Looking at the 113 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 25 of them (22.1%), and in 5.9% of his trips to the plate.

Garcia has an RBI in 49 of 113 games this year, with multiple RBI in 23 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 57 games this year (50.4%), including 22 multi-run games (19.5%).

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 54 .299 AVG .221 .381 OBP .299 .636 SLG .404 32 XBH 21 20 HR 9 53 RBI 36 56/25 K/BB 71/25 2 SB 5

Giants Pitching Rankings