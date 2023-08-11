Robbie Grossman Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Giants - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Robbie Grossman -- with a slugging percentage of .563 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the San Francisco Giants, with Scott Alexander on the hill, on August 11 at 10:15 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Athletics.
Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Scott Alexander
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Robbie Grossman At The Plate
- Grossman is hitting .229 with 16 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 33 walks.
- Grossman has picked up a hit in 58.0% of his 81 games this season, with more than one hit in 14.8% of them.
- In 9.9% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Grossman has had an RBI in 22 games this year (27.2%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (12.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 33 games this season, with multiple runs nine times.
Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|39
|.225
|AVG
|.232
|.297
|OBP
|.323
|.364
|SLG
|.401
|10
|XBH
|15
|4
|HR
|4
|23
|RBI
|15
|39/15
|K/BB
|37/18
|0
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Giants have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.92).
- The Giants give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (119 total, one per game).
- Alexander gets the start for the Giants, his sixth of the season. He is 6-2 with a 4.01 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he threw zero innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 34-year-old has a 4.01 ERA and 4.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 40 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .248 to his opponents.
