Friday's game between the Texas Rangers (68-47) and San Francisco Giants (62-53) matching up at Oracle Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 10:15 PM ET on August 11.

The probable pitchers are Jon Gray (7-5) for the Rangers and Scott Alexander (6-2) for the Giants.

Rangers vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 11, 2023 at 10:15 PM ET

Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Rangers vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Rangers 5, Giants 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Rangers Performance Insights

The Rangers have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won eight of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Texas and its opponents are 2-7-1 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Rangers have a record of 1-3-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

The Rangers have entered the game as favorites 75 times this season and won 47, or 62.7%, of those games.

This season Texas has won 47 of its 75 games, or 62.7%, when favored by at least -115 on the moneyline.

The Rangers have a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

No team has scored more than the 659 runs Texas has this season.

The Rangers have a 4.07 team ERA that ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.

