The Texas Rangers, including Mitch Garver (.343 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Scott Alexander and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Friday at 10:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Athletics.

Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

Game Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Giants Starter: Scott Alexander

Scott Alexander TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Mitch Garver At The Plate

Garver is batting .272 with eight doubles, seven home runs and 18 walks.

In 65.9% of his 44 games this season, Garver has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 13.6% of his games this season, and 4.2% of his trips to the plate.

Garver has driven in a run in 15 games this season (34.1%), including five games with more than one RBI (11.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 15 games this year (34.1%), including multiple runs in three games.

Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 18 .270 AVG .276 .330 OBP .382 .483 SLG .448 9 XBH 6 5 HR 2 15 RBI 11 33/8 K/BB 15/10 0 SB 0

Giants Pitching Rankings