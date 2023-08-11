Josh Smith Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Giants - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Texas Rangers, including Josh Smith and his .455 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Scott Alexander and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Friday at 10:15 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Athletics.
Josh Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Scott Alexander
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Josh Smith At The Plate
- Smith is batting .214 with six doubles, four home runs and 17 walks.
- Smith has had a hit in 23 of 55 games this season (41.8%), including multiple hits four times (7.3%).
- He has gone deep in 7.3% of his games this season, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In seven games this year, Smith has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In 30.9% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (9.1%).
Josh Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|25
|.169
|AVG
|.250
|.310
|OBP
|.365
|.254
|SLG
|.431
|3
|XBH
|7
|1
|HR
|3
|3
|RBI
|5
|20/9
|K/BB
|21/8
|0
|SB
|1
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Giants' 3.92 team ERA ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to allow 119 home runs (one per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
- Alexander (6-2 with a 4.01 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Giants, his sixth of the season.
- In his last time out on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, the lefty tossed zero innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- In 40 games this season, the 34-year-old has an ERA of 4.01, with 4.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .248 against him.
