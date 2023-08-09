The Texas Rangers (68-46) will lean on Marcus Semien when they visit Esteury Ruiz and the Oakland Athletics (32-82) at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Wednesday, August 9. The first pitch will be thrown at 3:37 PM ET.

The Rangers are listed as -275 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Athletics (+225). Texas is the favorite on the run line (-2.5 with -105 odds). The contest's total is listed at 8.5 runs.

Rangers vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Time: 3:37 PM ET

3:37 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Probable Pitchers: Jordan Montgomery - TEX (7-9, 3.40 ERA) vs Austin Pruitt - OAK (2-6, 3.35 ERA)

Rangers vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Rangers vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have entered the game as favorites 74 times this season and won 47, or 63.5%, of those games.

The Rangers have won all three games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -275 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 73.3% chance of a victory for Texas.

The Rangers won all of the eight games they played as a moneyline favorite over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Texas and its opponents combined to go over the total two times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Athletics have been victorious in 32, or 28.6%, of the 112 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Athletics have a mark of 1-10 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +225 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Athletics have a record of 4-6.

When it comes to hitting the over, Oakland and its opponents are 6-4-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +800 4th 2nd

