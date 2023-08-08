How to Watch the WNBA on Tuesday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
The Connecticut Sun versus the Seattle Storm is a game to see on a Tuesday WNBA slate that features five exciting contests.
Today's WNBA Games
The Seattle Storm play the Connecticut Sun
The Sun hit the road the Storm on Tuesday at 3:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
Records and Stats
- SEA Record: 7-20
- CON Record: 20-7
- SEA Stats: 78.9 PPG (10th in WNBA), 84.6 Opp. PPG (ninth)
- CON Stats: 84.0 PPG (fourth in WNBA), 78.3 Opp. PPG (first)
Players to Watch
- SEA Key Player: Jewell Loyd (24.9 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 3.6 APG)
- CON Key Player: Alyssa Thomas (14.7 PPG, 10.0 RPG, 8.2 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -7.5
- CON Odds to Win: -352
- SEA Odds to Win: +269
- Total: 159.5 points
The Indiana Fever host the Los Angeles Sparks
The Sparks look to pull off a road win at the Fever on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: Bally Sports
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- IND Record: 7-21
- LAS Record: 10-18
- IND Stats: 79.8 PPG (eighth in WNBA), 85.1 Opp. PPG (12th)
- LAS Stats: 78.6 PPG (11th in WNBA), 81.6 Opp. PPG (fifth)
Players to Watch
- IND Key Player: Aliyah Boston (14.6 PPG, 8.0 RPG, 2.3 APG)
- LAS Key Player: Nneka Ogwumike (19.8 PPG, 9.0 RPG, 2.7 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -1
- IND Odds to Win: -119
- LAS Odds to Win: -103
- Total: 158.5 points
The Chicago Sky play host to the Minnesota Lynx
The Lynx look to pull off a road win at the Sky on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
Records and Stats
- CHI Record: 12-15
- MIN Record: 13-15
- CHI Stats: 81.0 PPG (sixth in WNBA), 83.4 Opp. PPG (sixth)
- MIN Stats: 79.6 PPG (ninth in WNBA), 84.8 Opp. PPG (11th)
Players to Watch
- CHI Key Player: Courtney Williams (9.9 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 6.2 APG)
- MIN Key Player: Napheesa Collier (21.6 PPG, 7.9 RPG, 2.5 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -3.5
- CHI Odds to Win: -168
- MIN Odds to Win: +139
- Total: 164.5 points
The Dallas Wings play the Las Vegas Aces
The Aces take to the home court of the Wings on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- DAL Record: 15-13
- LVA Record: 24-3
- DAL Stats: 86.3 PPG (third in WNBA), 83.5 Opp. PPG (seventh)
- LVA Stats: 93.2 PPG (first in WNBA), 79.7 Opp. PPG (second)
Players to Watch
- DAL Key Player: Satou Sabally (17.9 PPG, 8.9 RPG, 4.0 APG)
- LVA Key Player: A'ja Wilson (20.4 PPG, 9.4 RPG, 2.0 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -9
- LVA Odds to Win: -511
- DAL Odds to Win: +374
- Total: 176 points
The Phoenix Mercury host the Washington Mystics
The Mystics hit the road the Mercury on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- PHO Record: 7-20
- WAS Record: 13-14
- PHO Stats: 77.1 PPG (12th in WNBA), 83.9 Opp. PPG (eighth)
- WAS Stats: 80.8 PPG (seventh in WNBA), 80.6 Opp. PPG (third)
Players to Watch
- PHO Key Player: Brittney Griner (18.4 PPG, 6.6 RPG, 2.1 APG)
- WAS Key Player: Brittney Sykes (14.4 PPG, 4.9 RPG, 3.8 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -2.5
- PHO Odds to Win: -138
- WAS Odds to Win: +114
- Total: 157.5 points
