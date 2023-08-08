Marcus Semien will lead the way for the Texas Rangers (67-46) on Tuesday, August 8, when they battle Esteury Ruiz and the Oakland Athletics (32-81) at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum at 9:40 PM ET.

The Rangers are listed as -250 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Athletics (+200). The total for the contest has been set at 7.5 runs.

Rangers vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Probable Pitchers: Max Scherzer - TEX (10-4, 4.04 ERA) vs JP Sears - OAK (2-8, 3.99 ERA)

Rangers vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Rangers vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rangers have won 46 out of the 73 games, or 63%, in which they've been favored.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -250 or shorter, the Rangers have a 6-1 record (winning 85.7% of their games).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Texas has a 71.4% chance to win.

The Rangers won all of the seven games they played as a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Texas and its opponents combined to go over the run total two times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Athletics have come away with 32 wins in the 111 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Athletics have come away with a win two times in 23 chances when named as an underdog of at least +200 or worse on the moneyline.

The Athletics have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

Oakland and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rangers vs. Athletics Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Nate Lowe 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+195) Marcus Semien 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+165) Adolis García 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+280) 0.5 (+140) Corey Seager 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+145) Mitch Garver 0.5 (-175) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+155)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +800 4th 2nd Win AL West -144 - 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.