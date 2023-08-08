Leody Taveras -- with a slugging percentage of .324 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Oakland Athletics, with JP Sears on the mound, on August 8 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Athletics.

Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Leody Taveras At The Plate

Taveras has 21 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 22 walks while batting .272.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 42nd, his on-base percentage ranks 105th, and he is 75th in the league in slugging.

In 62.2% of his games this season (61 of 98), Taveras has picked up at least one hit, and in 27 of those games (27.6%) he recorded more than one.

In 10 games this year, he has gone deep (10.2%, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate).

In 30 games this year (30.6%), Taveras has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (13.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

In 39 of 98 games this season, he has scored, and 11 of those games included multiple runs.

Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 49 .273 AVG .272 .312 OBP .316 .466 SLG .406 18 XBH 16 8 HR 3 27 RBI 24 44/9 K/BB 38/13 6 SB 5

