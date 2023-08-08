Corey Seager Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Athletics - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:29 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Corey Seager -- with an on-base percentage of .357 in his past 10 games, 52 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Oakland Athletics, with JP Sears on the mound, on August 8 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) against the Athletics.
Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: JP Sears
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Corey Seager? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Corey Seager At The Plate
- Seager is hitting .349 with 30 doubles, 18 home runs and 31 walks.
- Seager has reached base via a hit in 58 games this year (of 71 played), and had multiple hits in 28 of those games.
- In 25.4% of his games this season, he has homered, and 5.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Seager has had at least one RBI in 49.3% of his games this year (35 of 71), with two or more RBI 15 times (21.1%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
- He has scored at least once 36 times this year (50.7%), including 15 games with multiple runs (21.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|28
|.370
|AVG
|.319
|.437
|OBP
|.369
|.721
|SLG
|.538
|32
|XBH
|16
|13
|HR
|5
|39
|RBI
|25
|30/21
|K/BB
|26/10
|1
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Athletics have a 5.82 team ERA that ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (154 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Athletics will send Sears (2-8) to make his 23rd start of the season. He is 2-8 with a 3.99 ERA and 111 strikeouts in 121 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared on Friday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 35th in ERA (3.99), seventh in WHIP (1.068), and 40th in K/9 (8.2).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.