Adolis García Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Athletics - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:30 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Adolis Garcia -- with a slugging percentage of .743 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Oakland Athletics, with JP Sears on the hill, on August 8 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Athletics.
Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: JP Sears
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Adolis García At The Plate
- Garcia leads Texas in total hits (111) this season while batting .266 with 53 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 54th, his on-base percentage ranks 47th, and he is eighth in the league in slugging.
- Garcia has recorded a hit in 72 of 110 games this season (65.5%), including 26 multi-hit games (23.6%).
- He has hit a home run in 25 games this season (22.7%), homering in 6.1% of his plate appearances.
- Garcia has picked up an RBI in 49 games this season (44.5%), with two or more RBI in 23 of those contests (20.9%).
- In 51.8% of his games this year (57 of 110), he has scored, and in 22 of those games (20.0%) he has scored more than once.
Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|51
|.299
|AVG
|.232
|.381
|OBP
|.303
|.636
|SLG
|.424
|32
|XBH
|21
|20
|HR
|9
|53
|RBI
|36
|56/25
|K/BB
|64/22
|2
|SB
|5
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
- The Athletics' 5.82 team ERA ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
- The Athletics allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (154 total, 1.4 per game).
- Sears gets the start for the Athletics, his 23rd of the season. He is 2-8 with a 3.99 ERA and 111 strikeouts in 121 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the left-hander tossed five innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 35th in ERA (3.99), seventh in WHIP (1.068), and 40th in K/9 (8.2) among qualifying pitchers.
