Saints Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:19 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The New Orleans Saints at the moment have +4000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.
Saints Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC South: +130
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +4000
New Orleans Betting Insights
- New Orleans covered six times in 17 matchups with a spread last season.
- The Saints and their opponents combined to hit the over six out of 17 times last season.
- On the defensive side of the ball, New Orleans was a top-five unit last season, ranking fifth-best by giving up only 314.8 yards per game. It ranked 19th on offense (333.8 yards per game).
- The Saints put up a 4-5 record at home and were 3-5 on the road last year.
- New Orleans had four wins as the favorite in six games last season, and was victorious twice (in 10 opportunities) as an underdog.
- In the NFC South the Saints won only two games (2-4), and in the conference overall they went 5-7.
Saints Impact Players
- Derek Carr had 24 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions in 15 games for the Raiders last year, completing 60.8% of his throws for 3,522 yards (234.8 per game).
- Jamaal Williams ran for 1,066 yards (62.7 per game) and 17 touchdowns in 17 games for the Lions last season.
- In the passing game a season ago, Taysom Hill scored two TDs, hauling in nine balls for 77 yards (4.8 per game).
- Chris Olave had 72 receptions for 1,042 yards (69.5 per game) and four touchdowns in 15 games.
- On defense last year, Demario Davis helped lead the way with one interception to go with 109 tackles, 9.0 TFL, 6.5 sacks, and six passes defended in 17 games.
2023-24 Saints NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Titans
|-
|+10000
|2
|September 18
|@ Panthers
|-
|+8000
|3
|September 24
|@ Packers
|-
|+6600
|4
|October 1
|Buccaneers
|-
|+15000
|5
|October 8
|@ Patriots
|-
|+6600
|6
|October 15
|@ Texans
|-
|+20000
|7
|October 19
|Jaguars
|-
|+3000
|8
|October 29
|@ Colts
|-
|+15000
|9
|November 5
|Bears
|-
|+6000
|10
|November 12
|@ Vikings
|-
|+4000
|12
|November 26
|@ Falcons
|-
|+8000
|13
|December 3
|Lions
|-
|+2200
|14
|December 10
|Panthers
|-
|+8000
|15
|December 17
|Giants
|-
|+6600
|16
|December 21
|@ Rams
|-
|+8000
|17
|December 31
|@ Buccaneers
|-
|+15000
|18
|January 7
|Falcons
|-
|+8000
