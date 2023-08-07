Robbie Grossman -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Oakland Athletics, with Ken Waldichuk on the hill, on August 7 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Marlins.

Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk

Ken Waldichuk TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Robbie Grossman At The Plate

Grossman is hitting .222 with 13 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 31 walks.

Grossman has picked up a hit in 56.4% of his 78 games this season, with multiple hits in 14.1% of them.

He has gone deep in eight games this year (10.3%), leaving the park in 2.7% of his plate appearances.

In 28.2% of his games this season, Grossman has driven in at least one run. In 10 of those games (12.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 31 of 78 games this year, and more than once 8 times.

Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 36 .225 AVG .220 .297 OBP .309 .364 SLG .379 10 XBH 12 4 HR 4 23 RBI 15 39/15 K/BB 36/16 0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings