The Oakland Athletics and Zack Gelof hit the field at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum against Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers on Monday.

Rangers vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, August 7, 2023

Monday, August 7, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers are fifth-best in MLB play with 161 total home runs.

Texas is second in baseball with a .465 slugging percentage.

The Rangers' .272 batting average leads the majors.

Texas has the most prolific offense in baseball, scoring 5.8 runs per game (648 total runs).

The Texas Rangers lead the league with a .342 on-base percentage.

The Rangers strike out 8.6 times per game, the No. 15 mark in the majors.

The pitching staff for Texas has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 24th in MLB.

Texas has the 14th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.12).

Pitchers for the Rangers combine for the No. 5-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.233).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Dane Dunning tries for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Rangers, his 17th of the season. He is 9-4 with a 3.22 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 114 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last appeared on Thursday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went 7 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.

Dunning enters this matchup with eight quality starts under his belt this year.

Dunning is aiming for his third straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 4.8 innings per appearance on the hill.

In seven of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 8/2/2023 White Sox W 11-1 Home Dane Dunning Dylan Cease 8/3/2023 White Sox W 5-3 Home Max Scherzer Touki Toussaint 8/4/2023 Marlins W 6-2 Home Jordan Montgomery Jesús Luzardo 8/5/2023 Marlins W 9-8 Home Jon Gray George Soriano 8/6/2023 Marlins W 6-0 Home Andrew Heaney Sandy Alcantara 8/7/2023 Athletics - Away Dane Dunning Ken Waldichuk 8/8/2023 Athletics - Away Max Scherzer JP Sears 8/9/2023 Athletics - Away Jordan Montgomery JP Sears 8/11/2023 Giants - Away Jon Gray Ross Stripling 8/12/2023 Giants - Away Andrew Heaney Alex Cobb 8/13/2023 Giants - Away Dane Dunning Logan Webb

