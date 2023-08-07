Mitch Garver Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Athletics - August 7
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Mitch Garver (.647 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Texas Rangers play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Ken Waldichuk. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Marlins.
Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Discover More About This Game
Mitch Garver At The Plate
- Garver has six doubles, seven home runs and 18 walks while batting .270.
- Garver will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .389 with two homers during his last games.
- Garver has reached base via a hit in 28 games this year (of 41 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 14.6% of his games in 2023 (six of 41), and 4.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Garver has driven home a run in 14 games this season (34.1%), including more than one RBI in 9.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 15 games this season, with multiple runs three times.
Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|15
|.270
|AVG
|.271
|.330
|OBP
|.397
|.483
|SLG
|.438
|9
|XBH
|4
|5
|HR
|2
|15
|RBI
|9
|33/8
|K/BB
|12/10
|0
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.83).
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up 154 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
- Waldichuk gets the start for the Athletics, his 15th of the season. He is 2-7 with a 6.52 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 88 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the lefty tossed 3 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up four earned runs while surrendering one hit.
- In 25 games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 6.52, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .287 against him.
