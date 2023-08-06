The New Orleans Saints right now have +4000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Watch the Saints this season on Fubo!

Saints Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +130

+130 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +4000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Saints to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

New Orleans Betting Insights

New Orleans compiled a 6-10-0 ATS record last year.

Saints games went over the point total six out of 17 times last season.

New Orleans ranked 19th in total offense this season (333.8 yards per game), but it really clicked on the defensive side of the ball, ranking fifth-best in the with 333.8 yards allowed per game.

The Saints went 4-5 at home last season and 3-5 on the road.

New Orleans won twice as the underdog (2-8) and went 4-2 as the favorite last season.

In the NFC South the Saints won just two games (2-4), and in the conference overall they went 5-7.

Saints Impact Players

Derek Carr passed for 3,522 yards (234.8 per game), completing 60.8% of his passes, with 24 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 15 games with the Raiders last year.

Jamaal Williams rushed for 1,066 yards (62.7 per game) and 17 touchdowns in 17 games for the Lions last season.

In the passing game a season ago, Taysom Hill scored two TDs, catching nine balls for 77 yards (4.8 per game).

Chris Olave had 72 catches for 1,042 yards (69.5 per game) and four touchdowns in 15 games.

On defense last year, Demario Davis helped lead the way with one interception to go with 109 tackles, 9.0 TFL, 6.5 sacks, and six passes defended in 17 games.

Bet on Saints to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

2023-24 Saints NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Titans - +10000 2 September 18 @ Panthers - +8000 3 September 24 @ Packers - +6600 4 October 1 Buccaneers - +15000 5 October 8 @ Patriots - +6600 6 October 15 @ Texans - +20000 7 October 19 Jaguars - +3000 8 October 29 @ Colts - +15000 9 November 5 Bears - +6000 10 November 12 @ Vikings - +4000 12 November 26 @ Falcons - +8000 13 December 3 Lions - +2200 14 December 10 Panthers - +8000 15 December 17 Giants - +6600 16 December 21 @ Rams - +8000 17 December 31 @ Buccaneers - +15000 18 January 7 Falcons - +8000

Odds are current as of August 6 at 5:16 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.