Luis Arraez is one of the top players with prop bets available when the Texas Rangers and the Miami Marlins play at Globe Life Field on Sunday (starting at 2:35 PM ET).

Rangers vs. Marlins Game Info

When: Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 2:35 PM ET

Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Luis Arraez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has 156 hits with 26 doubles, two triples, three home runs and 31 walks. He has driven in 52 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashing .376/.422/.470 so far this year.

Arraez will look for his seventh straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .386 with four doubles, two walks and three RBI.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Aug. 5 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0 at Rangers Aug. 4 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Phillies Aug. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Phillies Aug. 2 1-for-6 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Phillies Aug. 1 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0

Jorge Soler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has 96 hits with 20 doubles, 26 home runs and 50 walks. He has driven in 59 runs with one stolen base.

He has a .242/.333/.490 slash line on the season.

Soler takes an eight-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last 10 games he is hitting .220 with a double, two home runs, four walks and five RBI.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Aug. 5 1-for-3 2 0 2 2 0 at Rangers Aug. 4 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Phillies Aug. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Phillies Aug. 2 1-for-6 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Phillies Aug. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

