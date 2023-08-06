Leody Taveras -- with an on-base percentage of .244 in his past 10 games, 73 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Miami Marlins, with Sandy Alcantara on the mound, on August 6 at 2:35 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Marlins.

Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Leody Taveras At The Plate

  • Taveras is batting .274 with 20 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 22 walks.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 39th in batting average, 99th in on-base percentage, and 70th in slugging.
  • Taveras has picked up a hit in 60 of 96 games this year, with multiple hits 27 times.
  • In 10.4% of his games this season, he has homered, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • Taveras has driven in a run in 29 games this year (30.2%), including 13 games with more than one RBI (13.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
  • He has scored in 39 games this year, with multiple runs 11 times.

Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
48 GP 48
.272 AVG .277
.311 OBP .323
.462 SLG .412
17 XBH 16
8 HR 3
27 RBI 23
43/9 K/BB 37/13
6 SB 5

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The Marlins pitching staff leads MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Marlins have a 4.20 team ERA that ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Marlins pitchers combine to surrender 125 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in the league).
  • The Marlins are sending Alcantara (4-9) to the mound to make his 23rd start of the season. He is 4-9 with a 4.27 ERA and 118 strikeouts through 143 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last outing on Tuesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the righty tossed eight scoreless innings while surrendering four hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 4.27 ERA ranks 41st, 1.214 WHIP ranks 29th, and 7.4 K/9 ranks 54th.
