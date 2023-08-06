Leody Taveras -- with an on-base percentage of .244 in his past 10 games, 73 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Miami Marlins, with Sandy Alcantara on the mound, on August 6 at 2:35 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Marlins.

Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara

Sandy Alcantara TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Leody Taveras At The Plate

Taveras is batting .274 with 20 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 22 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 39th in batting average, 99th in on-base percentage, and 70th in slugging.

Taveras has picked up a hit in 60 of 96 games this year, with multiple hits 27 times.

In 10.4% of his games this season, he has homered, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

Taveras has driven in a run in 29 games this year (30.2%), including 13 games with more than one RBI (13.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 39 games this year, with multiple runs 11 times.

Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 48 .272 AVG .277 .311 OBP .323 .462 SLG .412 17 XBH 16 8 HR 3 27 RBI 23 43/9 K/BB 37/13 6 SB 5

