Josh Smith -- with a slugging percentage of .476 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Miami Marlins, with Sandy Alcantara on the hill, on August 6 at 2:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the White Sox.

Josh Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023

2:35 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara

Sandy Alcantara TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Explore More About This Game

Josh Smith At The Plate

Smith is batting .221 with five doubles, four home runs and 17 walks.

Smith has recorded a hit in 22 of 52 games this year (42.3%), including four multi-hit games (7.7%).

He has homered in four games this season (7.7%), homering in 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

Smith has driven in a run in seven games this season (13.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in 17 of 52 games this year, and more than once 5 times.

Josh Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 23 .182 AVG .254 .328 OBP .375 .273 SLG .433 3 XBH 6 1 HR 3 3 RBI 5 20/9 K/BB 20/8 0 SB 1

Marlins Pitching Rankings