Corey Seager -- .297 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Miami Marlins, with Sandy Alcantara on the mound, on August 6 at 2:35 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) against the Marlins.

Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara

Sandy Alcantara TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Discover More About This Game

Corey Seager At The Plate

Seager is batting .348 with 29 doubles, 18 home runs and 31 walks.

Seager has gotten a hit in 57 of 70 games this year (81.4%), including 27 multi-hit games (38.6%).

He has hit a long ball in 25.7% of his games in 2023 (18 of 70), and 5.7% of his trips to the plate.

Seager has driven in a run in 35 games this year (50.0%), including 15 games with more than one RBI (21.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.

He has scored in 35 games this season, with multiple runs 15 times.

Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 27 .370 AVG .316 .437 OBP .368 .721 SLG .535 32 XBH 15 13 HR 5 39 RBI 25 30/21 K/BB 25/10 1 SB 0

Marlins Pitching Rankings