Russell Henley will be among those playing the 2023 Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina at Sedgefield Country Club from August 3- 6.

Looking to wager on Henley at the Wyndham Championship this week? Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

Russell Henley Insights

Over his last 18 rounds, Henley has finished better than par on 12 occasions, while also posting two bogey-free rounds and 13 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded a top-five score three times and a top-10 score four times in his last 18 rounds.

Henley has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

Henley has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard three times in his past five tournaments.

He has made four cuts in his past five tournaments.

In his past five appearances, Henley has posted a score better than average in three of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 23 -7 277 1 15 3 3 $4.3M

Wyndham Championship Insights and Stats

Henley has three top-10 finishes, with one of them being a top-five finish, in his past six appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 20th.

Henley has five made cuts in his past six appearances at this tournament.

The most recent time Henley played this event was in 2022, and he finished fifth.

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,019 yards, 112 yards shorter than the 7,131-yard par 70 for this week's tournament.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.25 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Sedgefield Country Club, the scoring average is lower at -8 per tournament.

Courses that Henley has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,322 yards, 191 yards longer than the 7,131-yard Sedgefield Country Club this week.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -4. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -8.

Henley's Last Time Out

Henley was good on the eight par-3 holes at The Open Championship, averaging 2.88 strokes to finish in the 88th percentile of competitors.

His 4.45-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at The Open Championship ranked in the seventh percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4.18).

On the six par-5 holes at The Open Championship, Henley was better than 57% of the golfers (averaging 4.67 strokes).

Henley fared worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, carding a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at The Open Championship (the other participants averaged 1.3).

On the eight par-3s at The Open Championship, Henley did not card a bogey or worse (the other participants averaged 2.3).

Henley did not card a birdie or better on any of the 22 par-4s at The Open Championship. The tournament average was 3.4.

At that last competition, Henley's par-4 performance (on 22 holes) included a bogey or worse nine times (worse than the field average, 8.1).

Henley finished The Open Championship carding a birdie or better on two par-5 holes, while the field averaged 3.4 on the six par-5s.

The field at The Open Championship averaged 1.2 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Henley finished without one.

Wyndham Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 3- 6, 2023

August 3- 6, 2023 Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Par: 70 / 7,131 yards

