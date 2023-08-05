Robbie Grossman and his .367 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (62 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Miami Marlins and George Soriano on August 5 at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Marlins.

Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Marlins Starter: George Soriano

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Robbie Grossman At The Plate

Grossman is batting .224 with 13 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 30 walks.

Grossman has picked up a hit in 43 of 76 games this season, with multiple hits 11 times.

In seven games this season, he has hit a home run (9.2%, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate).

Grossman has driven home a run in 21 games this season (27.6%), including more than one RBI in 11.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..

He has scored in 30 games this year (39.5%), including multiple runs in eight games.

Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 36 .230 AVG .220 .300 OBP .309 .352 SLG .379 9 XBH 12 3 HR 4 20 RBI 15 35/14 K/BB 36/16 0 SB 0

