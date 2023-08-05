Player prop bet odds for Marcus Semien, Luis Arraez and others are available when the Texas Rangers host the Miami Marlins at Globe Life Field on Saturday (at 4:05 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Rangers vs. Marlins Game Info

When: Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Jon Gray Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Gray Stats

The Rangers will hand the ball to Jon Gray (6-5) for his 20th start of the season.

In 19 starts this season, he's earned eight quality starts.

In 19 starts this season, Gray has lasted five or more innings 16 times, with an average of 5.7 innings per appearance.

In 19 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Gray Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Astros Jul. 24 5.0 7 6 6 6 3 vs. Rays Jul. 19 4.1 8 0 0 4 1 vs. Guardians Jul. 14 6.0 5 4 4 4 3 at Red Sox Jul. 5 6.0 9 4 3 2 3 vs. Astros Jun. 30 6.0 7 5 5 4 2

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Jon Gray's player props with BetMGM.

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Semien Stats

Semien has 127 hits with 28 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs, 48 walks and 70 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.

He has a slash line of .279/.346/.461 so far this year.

Semien has hit safely in five games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .350 with a double, two home runs, two walks and six RBI.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Marlins Aug. 4 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. White Sox Aug. 3 1-for-3 2 1 1 4 0 vs. White Sox Aug. 2 2-for-5 3 1 2 5 0 vs. White Sox Aug. 1 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 at Padres Jul. 30 1-for-5 0 0 2 1 0

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has 108 hits with 23 doubles, 28 home runs, 44 walks and 88 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.

He has a slash line of .266/.341/.530 so far this season.

Garcia takes a nine-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last 10 games he is batting .324 with a double, four home runs, four walks and eight RBI.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Marlins Aug. 4 3-for-3 2 2 2 10 0 vs. White Sox Aug. 3 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. White Sox Aug. 2 1-for-2 2 0 0 1 0 vs. White Sox Aug. 1 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 at Padres Jul. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1

Bet on player props for Marcus Semien, Adolis García or other Rangers players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Luis Arraez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has recorded 154 hits with 25 doubles, two triples, three home runs and 31 walks. He has driven in 51 runs with one stolen base.

He has a .376/.422/.468 slash line on the season.

Arraez hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .348 with a double.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Aug. 4 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Phillies Aug. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Phillies Aug. 2 1-for-6 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Phillies Aug. 1 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Phillies Jul. 31 3-for-4 1 0 0 3 0

Jorge Soler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has put up 95 hits with 19 doubles, 26 home runs and 48 walks. He has driven in 57 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashing .242/.330/.489 so far this season.

Soler has picked up at least one hit in seven games in a row. In his last 10 games he is batting .214 with two home runs, two walks and three RBI.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Aug. 4 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Phillies Aug. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Phillies Aug. 2 1-for-6 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Phillies Aug. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Phillies Jul. 31 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0

Bet on player props for Luis Arraez, Jorge Soler or other Marlins players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.